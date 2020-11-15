CCPO to strictly patrol city’s borders

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will again start to closely monitor persons who will be entering the city.

This is in line with the strict enforcement of minimum health standard protocols following the order of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, CCPO Deputy City Director for Operations, said that they will be bringing back the strict implementation of security monitoring in the city especially along its borders for those who are coming in and out of the city and authorized persons outside of residences (APORs).

“Ato natong ibalik atong paghigpit no sa pagsulod, atong i-check kung APOR, kung wala man gali sila nalista nga APOR ug kung duna man gali gyud sila tuyo nga kinahanglan gyud sa atong syudad, mao lang na atong i-excuse,” said Parilla.

Parilla said they will also be strict in checking issued quarantine passes before individuals will be allowed entry to the city.

Individuals from other cities and municipalities who are working in the city will be allowed entry only if they are certified APORs including delivery service personnel.

Parilla clarified that the strengthening of the border control points and security measures does not mean the city is under lockdown. He said the measures were ordered by the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Cebu City after the recent spike in COVID-19 cases here.

“Nakita man gud nato nga makaingon jud tag pulong nga medyo, ni relax ta gamay,so atong i-remind ang mga tawo, atong pahimangnuan nga naa ra gihapon ta sa quarantine period ug kinahanglan gihapon natong sundon ang tanang protocols,” Parilla stressed./rcg