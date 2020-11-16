7 in Consolacion issued with citation tickets for quarantine violations

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Policemen in Consolacion town issued citation tickets to a total of seven individuals on Sunday, November 15, 2020, for violation of health and safety protocols.

These individuals were found to be roaming the public market in this northern Cebu town without wearing face masks and failing to observe the requirement for social distancing, the town’s advisory said.

The municipal government said that disregard of health protocols put violators at risk of infection of the coronavirus disease.

“Gani, unom ang natala nga bag-ong kaso sa maong sakit,” the town’s advisory reads.

(In fact, we already recorded six new cases of the infection.)

As of November 14, the municipal government logged six new cases bringing its total number of active cases to 12. It now has a total of 617 active cases, of which 567 have already recovered and 38 have perished.

Photos below were grabbed from the Facebook page of Consolacion Mayor Joannes “Joyjoy” Pepito Alegado: