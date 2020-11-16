BFAR-7 declares end of fishing season in Visayan Sea

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) has started implementing the prohibition of fishing at the Visayan Sea.

BFAR-7 regional director Dr. Allan Poquita said that municipal fisherfolk and commercial fishing vessels are now prohibited from catching sardine, herring, and mackerel in the area until February 2021.

The closed season is based on the Fisheries Administrative Order no. 167-3, which was issued in 2013.

“This is to allow these types of fishes to breed and spawn. The closed season will last for three months, (or until February 15, 2021),” Poquita said.

The Visayan Sea, which is surrounded by the city of Bogo and the municipalities of San Remigio, Daanbantayan, Medellin, and Bantayan Island, is identified by the agency as the breeding ground of sardine, herring, and mackerel because of its rich marine resources.

Last week, Poquita said that they already deployed six patrol boats and 1 ship in the area to keep an eye on any illegal fishing activity in the Visayan Sea.

He said that last year, three small-scale commercial fishing vessels were apprehended for violating this order.

Those who will be caught may face a penalty of P20,000 to P500,000 or imprisonment of six months to six years.

