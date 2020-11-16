DSWD-7 ready to send aid to Luzon typhoon victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) said it is willing and can send family food packs (FFPs) to victims of the recent typhoon in Luzon.

“We are ready,” DSWD-7 regional director Rebecca Geamala said. “The DSWD-7 can augment because we have the VDRC (Visayas Disaster Response Center).”

Geamala revealed that the region has around 50,000 FFPs on standby.

Each FFP consists of 6 kilograms of rice, four cans of sardines, four cans of corned beef or beef loaf, and six sachets of coffee or cereal energy drink. This pack is enough to feed a family of five for two days.

With this, Geamala urged affected regions of the typhoon to send a formal request to them so that they can prepare to send these FFPs.

“We will work with the Coast Guard in sending these goods. But as of the moment, we didn’t receive any request yet,” she said.

Geamala, meanwhile, also said that they are willing to accept any kind of donation for the typhoon victims, except for used clothing.

Those who want to donate can go to the DSWD-7 office at the corner of MJ Cuenco Avenue and General Maxilom Avenue in Barangay Carreta here.

