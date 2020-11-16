Mandaue City’s Anti-Drug Abuse Council conducts random drug test in city jail 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—In its bid to achieve a drug-free jail facility, the Mandaue City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) conducted a random drug test at the Mandaue City Jail on Monday, November 16, 2020.

All 133 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) who were tested on Monday yielded negative results, according to Mandaue City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, the focal person of the CADAC.

“All negative ang 50 female, sa male, 83 tested, all negative,” Ruiz said.

There are actually 1,600 male and 115 female PDLs in the facility but only 133 who were selected randomly were tested.

The CADAC, with the help of jail nurses, administered the tests.

Ruiz said that the test was one of the activities organized by the CADAC as part of the city’s celebration of the Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Week.

“Mao gyud ni ato’ng tinguha, nga ma drug-free ang ato’ng male and female wards sa ato’ng facility. Apil ni sa criteria,” she said.

(That’s our objective, that our male and female wards of the facility will be drug-free. That’s part of the criteria.)

Jail Superintendent Gil Inopia Jr., the jail warden, is thankful for the city’s support.

“Dili tanan jail facility makaconduct og drug test regularly,” Inopia said.

(Not all jail facilities can conduct drug testing regularly.)

Inopia also revealed that aside from being drug-free, the facility remains Covid-free.

