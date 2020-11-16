House adopts resolution urging Duterte to allow face-to-face classes in Batanes

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives adopted Monday a resolution urging President Rodrigo Duterte to allow the conduct of face-to-face classes in the province of Batanes.

In pushing for the face-to-face classes in Batanes, House Resolution No. 1255 states that the province is a “low-risk and COVID-free province” and “is one of the areas in the country that has poor internet connectivity,” which makes the national government’s distance learning system difficult.

“The average teacher-student ratio in the Province of Batanes is approximately 1:11 or 1:12 at the elementary and secondary levels, respectively, hence, conducting face-to-face classes in the province is realistic and practical inasmuch as the Lowe number of students per class shall allow social distancing to be observed,” the resolution states.

“The earnest request to allow the conduct of face-to-face classes in the Province of Batanes is fully supported by Batanes Governor Marilou Cayco, the Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force, the six municipal mayors pf Batanes, teachers, parents, and other stakeholders in the province,” it adds.

In light of the pandemic, the Department of Education (DepEd) implemented a blended learning system where modules, radio, television, and internet are utilized as media of instruction.

Classes resumed on October 5 but were met with poor internet connectivity in some areas, among others.

Some 24.7 million students enrolled in public and private schools for this school year, DepEd said. [ac]

