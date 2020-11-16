Mandaue gov’t to resume road clearing ops on Nov. 17

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government will resume clearing their roads from any obstructions on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Edwin Jumao-as, head of the Mandaue City Enforcement Unit (MCEU), said that all 27 barangays had been scheduled for a clearing operation.

Barangay Maguikay would be the first barangay to remove obstructions on their roads.

Jumao-as said that the MCEU would only assist the barangay road clearing task force.

“Dapat sila gyuy (barangay) mangunay, ato naman nang giturn-over nila last year. Sila gyuy mo monitor sa road clearing sa ila’ng jurisdiction, igo lang ta mo assist,” Jumao-as said.

(They (the barangays) should be the ones, [who would clear the roads] because we turned it over to them last year. They should be the ones to monitor the road clearing under their jurisdiction. We are here only to assist.)

In their pre-road clearing operation last week, Jumao-as said that they had seen a lot of obstructions in Barangays Looc, Paknaan, and Casuntingan because there were plenty of ambulant vendors and illegally parked vehicles.

Jumao-as said that individuals who would not comply would be fined P3,000 for the first offense, P5,000 for the second offense.

” Naay final warning, kung ig balik namo, naa gyapon, amo’ng confiscate-ton, kung muari sa amo office amo ibalik after 3 days. Naa mi proporma dira, ibutang didto ako si, mubayad ko og madakpon na pod ko. Mao na ato’ng proseso,” he said.

(We have a final warning. If we return there and they are still there, then we will confiscate their goods or their vehicles. If they will come to our office, then we will return them after three days. We have a form there where we violator will state there that he or she will pay if he or she will be arrested for the same offense. That is our process.)

In the Memorandum Circular No. 2020-145 issued by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) all local government units are given 60 days or from Nov. 16 to Jan. 15, 2021, to comply.