DepEd-7 working on proposal for face-to-face classes in DOH-cleared schools

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) is working on its proposal to the Interagency Task Force (IATF) to bring back face-to-face classes in certain local government units (LGU) in the region.

DepEd-7 Director Jaime Jimenez said in recent statements that his proposal is already being reviewed by the IATF for the two-day face-to-face classes per week and 50 percent capacity per classroom.

Read: DepEd-7 in favor of face-to-face classes but…

In spite of a seemingly foolproof plan, Jimenez said that the face-to-face classes will only be implemented in areas considered low-risk of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“We have to make it sure that when we are going to implement the limited face to face, the health and safety protocols must be considered,” said the director.

With this, the DepEd-7 will be working with the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) in preparing the schools including providing them with the needed protective equipment, disinfecting agents, alcohols, face masks, face shield, and others to ensure their safety.

Jimenez said only those with the accreditation or clearance of the DOH-7 can a particular school be allowed to hold face-to-face classes. They will be evaluated each.

Finally, the face-to-face classes will also depend on the coronavirus situation of a local government unit. Since they focus only in areas that are low-risk or are Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) free.

“If magka COVID ana nga area, suspended gyod dayon ang face-to-face. (If COVID hits an area, the face-to-face classes are suspended),” said Jimenez.

Read: Garcia: Cebu needs to transition to face-to-face classes

The DepEd-7 is planning to implement the face-to-face classes to around 1,000 schools in mountain and island barangays, most of which barely have COVID-19 cases.

These areas are the most viable because the student population is low and it is easier to set up a sanitized environment for the learners before the implementation.

For now, the DepEd-7 is waiting for the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte on their proposal. Once the plan is approved, the regional office will make the general guidelines, while the districts will formulate their respective detailed framework.

The agency is hoping for the approval of the President in the coming days.

/bmjo