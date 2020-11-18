CCTO clamps 110 vehicles for night illegal parking

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 110 vehicles were clamped by personnel of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) for their drivers’ disregard of the city’s prohibition against night illegal parking.

The CCTO operation at Wednesday dawn, November 18, 2020, was done in 13 areas in the city. These were at Barangays Camputhaw, Tinago, Capitol Site, Sambag 1, Labangon, Lorega, T. Padilla, Tejero, Carreta, Tisa, and Banawa, Tres de Abril, and along F. Ramos Street.

In an advisory that was posted on its official Facebook page early Wednesday morning, CCTO said that its clamping operation was done in response to road obstruction complaints that were reported by residents.

CCTO said that the presence of illegally parked vehicles obstruct access roads and restricts the movement of vehicles, especially during emergency situations.

“Subli namong pahimangno sa kabarangayan sa pagbadlong sa mga magpataka og parking sa panahon sa kagabhion,og nabantayan pud namo nga ga balik2x nalang jud ni ang mga violators sa inyong mga kabarangayan,” CCTO’s advisory reads.

(We are again asking the barangays to call the attention of owners who illegally park their vehicles at night and we have also noticed that these individuals are the same violators that we catch in the barangays.)

Below are photos of the recent CCTO operation:

/bmjo