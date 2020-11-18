Jeepneys from other LGUs must follow Cebu City health protocols — Cuenco

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Jeepney Task Force is appealing for patience from local government units (LGUs) who are requesting that their jeepneys be allowed to enter Cebu City.

Councilor James Cuenco, the head of the Jeepney Task Force, said that Mayor Edgardo Labella already approved the two-week evaluation period for the Balik Pasada Program, which is expected to roll-out on Friday, November 20, 2020.

“We cannot let the jeepneys from other LGUs come in when our own jeepneys are not yet plying the streets. I talked to the mayor about it, and he agreed,” said Cuenco.

The task force is also demanding that jeepneys that would enter the city from other LGUs must follow the health protocols set by the Cebu City government.

This would include the setting up of plastic barriers and the distance per passenger, as well as the prior requirements before plying such as swab testing and roadworthiness test.

“I’ve talked with the Talisay City government and they are also doing the swab test, so that is good. The jeepneys entering our city should follow our rules,” said Cuenco.

Finally, the city will be working on inter-LGU regulations for the jeepneys once Cebu City is in a position to allow entry from other LGUs.

He assured the public that any jeepney that will enter the city will be safe from the potential spread of the coronavirus and any risk will be mitigated. /rcg