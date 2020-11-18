Birthing centers told: Improve implementation of health protocols

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Birthing centers in Cebu City are told to intensify the implementation of health protocols especially with the rising number of pregnant women getting infected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

At least nine pregnant women have already contracted the virus in the past fourteen days, and this was attributed to the rising trend among pregnant women going to birth centers instead of hospitals due to the fear of COVID-19.

With this, Mayor Edgardo Labella has ordered the intervention among birthing centers to check their implementation of the health protocols and get their cooperation.

“Ang kining birthing centers, they facilitate the giving birth of pregnant women. We really had to get their coordination if we want to reduce the risks,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

No birthing center has been accused of violating the health protocols yet, as most of the pregnant women who proved positive to the virus were infected incidentally.

They do not manifest symptoms as well, which is a good sign that the virus has not hit that demographic hard.

Garganera said that the birthing centers did not know that there is a need for coordination because it has been long since they were contact traced. The rise in cases among pregnant women is fairly new.

Still, the birthing centers said that they already uphold the basic minimum health requirements including the wearing of personal protective equipment by both patient and midwife during the birthing process, with some also requiring swab tests.

The EOC reminded these facilities that there should be proper barriers during the birthing process especially since women giving birth would naturally scream or react in pain, risking the spread of droplets in the birthing room.

The birthing centers should also coordinate with the City Health Department and the EOC with regards to health protocols so that all birthing centers will have a uniform standard of health measures.

Garganera said the EOC received the commitment of the birthing centers for better coordination as a way to protect the pregnant women and the newborns from the virus. /rcg