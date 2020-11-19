BICs are ready in case of need — EOC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More barangay isolation centers or BICs in Cebu City may soon reopen if the cases continue to rise according to the Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC)

The city is seeing a rise in the active cases for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the past seven days as from then 130 cases to now 306 active cases of the disease.

The EOC said that for now the situation was manageable as the isolation centers at the New Normal Oasis for Adaptation and a Home (NOAH) complex and the Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC) was still enough for the isolation of newly identified cases.

The care utilization rate and bed occupancy rates in hospitals remain low as well at 24.4 percent. At least 452 beds are still vacant for incoming COVID-19 patients.

Still, the EOC is preparing for the need to reopen certain barangay isolation centers (BICs) should the rise in cases would also incur the need to isolate individuals away from the communities.

“BIC’s are on standby just in case God forbids the case will spike. As of now, we are in the pink of health in so far as isolation for asymptomatic patients are concerned,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

There are only two to four BICs left open in the city as most of the BICs were located in schools and the reopening of the academic year prompted the use for these facilities.

The EOC also clarified that no active cases were being housed at the Don Vicente Rama Elementary School in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, contrary to reports that the teachers were sharing the school with these COVID-19 patients.

Garganera said that the some policemen were being housed there, but not as patients.

He encouraged the residents in the area to welcome the policemen since they had worked tirelessly through the pandemic.

“This is our way of accommodating them for a decent place to stay. Let us be mindful dinha dapita (in that area). We acknowledge that schools are operating, but for some whom we find ideal to place our police, please bear with us,” said the councilor. /dbs