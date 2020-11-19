Jollibee brings back Champ, Ultimate Burger Steak

Finally! Our prayers for the return of Jollibee’s classic Champ and Ultimate Burger Steak has been answered.

Fans of these two Jollibee meals knew that 2020 is off to a bad start as the fast-food giant phased out its Champ burger in the first month of the year.

While 2020 is indeed not a great year, Jollibee is bringing everyone good news before 2020 ends with the comeback of two old favorites to the Jollibee menu.

Loved by many for its big portion size, the Jollibee Ultimate Burger Steak is back in all its glory to be enjoyed by rice meal lovers with a huge appetite. Made with 1/3-pound Champ patty topped with flavorful mushroom sauce and served with fries, mushroom slices, garlic bits and egg on rice, it will surely fulfill your big beefy-saucy cravings at an affordable starting price of Php 150.

The Jollibee Champ, made with 100 percent pure beef, 1/3 lb langhap-sarap patty, with cheese, lettuce, and tomato, makes a grand return with two new exciting variants that are sure to satisfy what loyal fans have been waiting for.

The new Bacon Champ makes everyone’s favorite Champ even better with two strips of bacon. Meanwhile, the new Amazing Aloha Champ turns the classic Champ into a sweet-savory burger with honey mustard dressing and two juicy pineapple rings.

Prices for the classic Champ start at Php150, while the Bacon Champ and Amazing Aloha Champ are at Php185 and Php199, respectively.

Jollibee’s Champ burgers and Ultimate Burger Steak are available starting October 30, 2020 at 324 Jollibee stores across the country.

Have your favorite Jollibee Champ burger safely delivered to you via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood! Also available in Drive-Thru and Take Out counters at select Jollibee stores. For a list of stores, you may visit www.facebook.com/notes/jollibee/champ-stores/3387883211259780/.

