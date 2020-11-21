In Photos: Lapu cops nab 127 quarantine violators on Nov. 20

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | November 21,2020 - 10:08 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 127 individuals were rounded up by policemen in Lapu-Lapu City on Friday, November 20, for quarantine violations, a day ahead of the annual feast of the city’s patron, Our Lady of Rule.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said stricter measures will be implemented in the city during its fiesta celebration this Saturday, November 21.

“Karong adlawa, mas ipa-strikto pa nato ang pagpanakop aron walay hinungdan nga mosaka ang kaso sa COVID sa atong syudad,” Chan said in a Facebook this morning.

(Today, we will be stricter in making arrests to prevent a rise in the COVID cases in our city.)

“Akong gihangyo ang tanan nga ipadayon gihapon nato ang selebrasyon sa kapistahan samtang nagsunod sa mga mando nga atong giplastar alang sa atong kaluwasan,” Chan added.

(I am urging everyone to comply with health protocols while we celebrate our annual feast.)

Photos below are courtesy of Junard “Ahong” Chan: