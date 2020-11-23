The Preston Special: Home buying and improvement tips from celebrity and businessman Richard Yap

Buying a house is considered to be one of the biggest investments a person or a family will make. Everyone of us probably dreams of owning a property they can call home someday. And why not?

A house represents stability and permanence, where one’s family can grow roots, seek refuge and build a life together.

Most importantly, buying a house is always a valuable asset and an investment in itself.

But what are the things you need to consider when acquiring or building a brand new house?

Filipino celebrity, model, and entrepreneur Richard Yap, who was the special guest of the virtual launching of The Preston by Vanderbuilt— an ultra-modern residential development of Vanderbuilt Properties soon to rise in Liloan, Cebu — shared some of his personal tips on home buying and improvement.

Remember these two keywords: home and community. You can never go wrong if your development of choice, such as The Preston, adheres to that. RICHARD YAP Celebrity, model, and entrepreneur

Simplicity is key

According to Yap, being simple and practical is the way to go, especially for first-time buyers..

“Personally for me, it’s best to always keep it simple especially if it’s going to be your first house. Because your taste will change and what you want will change, keeping it simple is very important. Go for something that’s everything you need but not too grand. You don’t want to spend on something that may not be what you really need later on. We have to be practical – that’s the first and probably the most important tip.”

Describing a good home, he said, “A good home is not dependent on how big or how grand it is, or how luxurious your house is. A good home is where you can have a happy family where there’s love for one another.”

‘Don’t just buy a house; choose a community’

Yap added that finding the right community to live in is as crucial as choosing a house. The welfare of the family must be the top consideration.

“Another tip is to make sure that what you’re buying is worth every single penny. Do not just look at a particular house and its structure alone – always look at the bigger picture. We have to look at the community as a whole. What kind of living experience do you aspire to have? Will that particular community, not just the house, provide you such an experience?”

He recommends the contemporary lifestyle and low-density community offered by Vanderbuilt Properties’ first development that houses 129 units in a 2.3-hectare lot.

“It is very important to look at those aspects. Remember these two keywords: home and community. You can never go wrong if your development of choice, such as The Preston, adheres to that. I actually saw the plan for The Preston and it’s amazing how Vanderbuilt created this contemporary living in Metro Cebu that is geared towards comfort without compromising on convenience.”

Good location

Location is another factor Yap considers as he believes a good neighborhood is equally important as the house itself. With Cebu City’s booming economy, finding a peaceful neighborhood within the area might be a challenge.

“It’s always a challenge to find comfort amidst the city’s hustle and bustle. No matter how much you want to go home to a place that’s near the metro where you can feel that you’re still in the suburbs, it’s difficult to find it.”

Yap said that a development like The Preston by Vanderbuilt that is a quick ride to the city center is nice to have.

“You don’t have to go or stay far from your workplace or the kids’ school. We are very lucky to have a development like The Preston where you can come home to a peaceful community that is not too far from the main business district of Cebu.”

Creating productive spaces

As seen in his YouTube videos, Yap has been transforming his spaces to increase productivity in the household in this new normal setup.

“Actually I just transformed one of my areas, the entertainment area, and put an office there. Sometimes if we have Zoom meetings with clients, it doesn’t look so nice if you are in your bedroom or you are in your dining room. So I put a small space, a small table in there so medyo mas office-looking yung environment.”

Yap said that room makeovers help him be productive while staying at home whether it be for work or his health and well-being.

“I have also been transforming my gym and making it into a real gym that you can work out in because all the gyms are closed. That’s what I have been doing, transforming all of these places in the house so that we can really use it para practical lang.”

A good investment

When asked what his ultimate advice is, he said that a house is an investment that one should consider getting early.

“Owning a house is definitely one of the greatest investments you can have for your family. Why not start with the Preston, right? You can never go wrong with this development as it doesn’t only provide you with a good home but more importantly, it provides you with a good community.”

About The Preston by Vanderbuilt

The Preston by Vanderbuilt Properties is a 2.3-hectare residential community in Liloan, nothern Cebu, boasting of 129 units of living space that define the standard of contemporary living in a low density community.

The project has single detached, single attached, and duplex units, and offers exclusive amenities such as a covered basketball court and swimming pool.

The Preston is the first project of developer Vanderbuilt Properties International, a new real estate player established in 2016 by Manila-based businessman Ricky Sy.

ADVERTORIAL