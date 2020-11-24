Siblings raising funds for parents’ medical expenses thankful for support

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Navalta siblings from Cebu City expressed their gratitude to those who helped them raise funds needed for their parents’ hospital bills and medications.

The Navalta siblings went viral on Sunday, November 22, 2020, when they posted online that they are selling pastries along Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug to help pay for their father’s quadruple bypass operation and their mother’s medication.

Read: Labor of love

Vanessa Navalta, the eldest among the three Navalta siblings, told CDN Digital how grateful they are for those who bought their pastries and those who donated cash.

“My family is really grateful for all the help people have been extending. Even though a lot [of you] don’t know us personally, and even though everyone is struggling due to the pandemic, [we’re thankful that] a lot of people still chose to help us,” said Navalta.

On Monday, their efforts allowed them to collect roughly around P13,000 both from the proceeds of their bake sale and cash donations.

Vanessa’s message to the kind-hearted people who helped them? “We all pray for their safety and health and that they’d be even more blessed,” she said.

The siblings will continue to sell in their physical store for a month but will continue their bake sale on their Facebook page, ”Barkatouille.”

/bmjo