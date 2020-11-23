Labor of love

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Siblings from Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug here are using their entrepreneurial skills to be able to raise funds for their parents’ medical needs.

Vanessa Jane Navalta, 24, took to Facebook on Sunday, November 23, 2020, to share the small business that they started together with her sisters, Vanicka, 18, and Veronica, 21, to be able to help their parents.

The siblings are selling pastries baked by Vanessa and Veronica so they could raise funds to pay for the bills of the quadruple bypass operation performed on their father, Victor. The proceeds of their business will also help purchase medication needed by their mother, who figured in a minor accident recently.

“We originally had a sibling-owned pastry online business that was started to fund for my dog’s hospitalization and now it’s to fund for my dad’s hospitalization,” said Vanessa.

The siblings are selling crinkles for P150 to P250, and cookies from P130 to P150 along Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug, fronting the Cebu Aeronautical Technical School.

Navalta’s father went under the knife last November 10 and is still admitted at a hospital up to this day for observation.

While their father and mother still recovering, the siblings took the initiative to do something to help pay for their medical needs.

So If you happen to pass by Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug, get your sweet tooth fix with the pastries prepared by the Navalta sisters. Your help can go a long way.

