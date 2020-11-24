Cebu City Market Authority to propose better plan for night market

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Market Authority Council will be presenting a better plan for the night market to Mayor Edgardo Labella in the hopes of bringing it back by 2021.

Councilor Renato Osmeña, Jr., the City Council’s chairperson for the committee on markets, said that Mayor Labella’s initial disapproval of the night market was only because he has not yet seen the official proposal that would incorporate health protocols in the night market.

Osmeña said the mayor is only concerned with public health amid the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic but is also very much concerned with the plight of the vendors who are suffering in the pandemic.

“The thumbs down of the mayor is just his showing concern for the health of the public, but he is also concerned of the vendors and he wants the vendors to be safe,” he said.

With this, the market authority has been challenged to provide a better system and layout for the Tabo sa Banay at P. Gullas Street, a plan that would not compromise the health of the public.

The night market may not be able to return by Christmas or even early next year, but the Market Authority’s plan will be for the long term.

Osmeña urged the vendors to be more patient for the said market to return as he assured it will one day come back when all things are settled.

“We will have to live with the virus even when there is a vaccine. Wearing of masks and face shields will remain normal. So the night market will have to be ready for that,” said Osmeña.

The Market Authority plans to officially propose the night market to the mayor soon.

/bmjo