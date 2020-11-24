223 Oponganons avail of city’s free flu vaccination

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- A total of 223 individuals have availed of the simultaneous free flu vaccination in three barangays of Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Grace Carungay, head of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, told CDN Digital that of this number, 106 are from Barangay Pusok, 52 from Barangay Gun-ob, and 65 from Barangay Marigondon.

The immunization was done to boost the immune system of residents against the influenza virus.

Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who personally attended the activity in Barangay Pusok, said that they will be prioritizing in the program the 11 barangays which underwent mass swab testing for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), which started on November 9, 2020.

These barangays include Pusok, Marigondon, Gun-ob, Pajo, Looc, Mactan, Babag, Basak, Bankal, Agus, and Calawisan.

“Ang bata magsugod ug 4-anyos pataas, pwede nang mabakunahan sa flu vaccine, pagdepensa nga dili sila daling matapdan ug hilanat. Kabaw nata nga naa ta nag-atubang sa COVID virus, maayo nang lig-on ang atong immune system,” Chan said.

He revealed that the city has allocated around P8 million for the flu vaccines./rcg