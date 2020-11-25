Espinosa: Sta Fe now COVID-free

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – All of the 20 Sta Fe town residents, who earlier tested positive for the coronavirus disease, already recovered from their infection.

Mayor Ithamar Espinosa said that his town that is located in Bantayan Island is now COVID-free. Espinosa’s announcement was posted Tuesday night, November 24, on the official Facebook page of Sta Fe LGU.

“Ang tanan natong mga Covid-19 patients nakahuman na sa isolation ug quarantine ug nakabalik na sa ilang tagsa tagsa ka komunidad,” Espinosa said.

(All of our COVID-19 patients already completed their quarantine at the isolation facility and are now back in their communities.)

Espinosa said that since the start of the pandemic, almost nine months ago, their municipality logged a total of 20 confirmed cases of the infection.

They were lucky to have had only a few cases that helped in their immediate management of the disease. He also credited their unity and discipline in their fight against COVID-19.

Still, he reminded town residents of the need to continue to observe health protocols like the wearing of face masks and the need to observe social distancing to avoid new cases.

“Ug kun ugaling aduna kamoy mga sintomas nga mabatyagan, report gilayon sa atong mga BHW ug sa atong Rural Health Unit,” he added.

(If you have symptoms [of the infection] make sure to immediately report this to the BHW (Barangay Health Worker) at our Rural Health Unit.)

Sta Fe, a fourth class municipality in the province of Cebu, is known for its white-sand beaches.