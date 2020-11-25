Berta gets well-wishes from netizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines— He was once the face of Cebu City’s hundreds of street dwellers. Dirty, neglected, and unkempt. But what sets Berta apart was his ability to show a lighter and funnier side to their wretched existence with his witty, quotable quotes on just about anything under the sun.

A month after being brought to a facility called SafeHaven Cebu, Berta is getting better and is now ready to start a new life.

In the photos taken by Marlon Yap, one of the many people helping Berta recover, he shared the new Berta.

The new Berta is now without dirt on his face, and a plastic bag over his head.

The new Berta looks healthy, fresh, and decent.

CDN Digital shared these photos of Berta on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, asking netizens what they want to tell Berta.

Here are some of the well-wishes from Berta’s online supporters:

Vicky Delossantos Damole “Welcome back, Berta… Hope for the best…Be of service to God…”

Rebecca Ruedas, “Wow,ao happy for berta nd thanx for the kind hearted individuals for berta’s transformation, GB”

Ma Fel “I will tell him the exact line he told me in our viral video. . .”LIFE IS PRECIOUS, LIFE IS WONDERFUL, AND LIFE IS POWERFUL”.

Vega Hannah “Bertaaaa! You made it! Laban lang jud sa life! Salamat sa imong good vibes nga gidalit namo hinaot magmalipayon ka.”

Luisa Melancolico Canaya “Wow Madam Berta.. You look like a real professor now especially with ur eyeglasses on..”

Janianne Abella “Welcome back Berta! Life is precious baya ingun ka..dghan kaayo ka ug followers that is looking forward sa imong new life!”

As the days go on, let us be one in praying that Berta will fully find his way back to recovery and bless the people who have extended their help to him even during these trying times.

Berta will be sharing with us his Christmas wish/es soon! Stay updated here on CDN Digital. /rcg