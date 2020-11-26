Makati, Baguio, Davao among 7 high-risk areas for COVID-19 transmissions

MANILA, Philippines — Seven cities and towns in Luzon and Mindanao have been listed as high-risk areas for COVID-19 transmissions, OCTA Research said in its report released on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

In Luzon, these are Makati in Metro Manila, Baguio in Benguet, Lucena in Quezon, Batangas City in Batangas, Capas in Tarlac. In Mindanao, these are Davao City in Davao del Sur and Pagadian in Zamboanga del Sur.

OCTA Research urged the officials in these areas to intensify their testing, tracing, and isolation to “to reverse the increase in transmissions in their communities.”

“Furthermore, in the identified high-risk LGUs, the implementation of more aggressive and effective localized lockdowns with stricter border controls is urgently needed to suppress further viral transmissions,” the group said.

OCTA Research stressed, however, that Baguio and Davao have made significant improvements due to their officials’ aggressive response to the health crisis.

Not a single place in the Visayas was included on the list.

OCTA Research also mentioned several cities and towns that have seen spikes in COVID-19 cases:

• Metro Manila: Quezon City, Caloocan, Marikina, Paranaque, Pasay, Mandaluyong, Navotas, and San Juan

• Rest of Luzon: Bacoor, Dasmariñas, and Imus in Cavite); Antipolo in Rizal; Tarlac City in Tarlac; Santa Rosa in Laguna; Angeles City and Mabalacat in Pampanga

• Visayas: Bacolod City in Negros Occidental

• Mindanao: General Santos in South Cotabato

“We continue to urge the national and the local governments to strictly monitor and enforce compliance with minimum health standards such as physical distancing, the wearing of face mask and face shields and proper hygiene to reverse the increase in transmissions at the community level,” OCTA Research said.

“Citizens must also continue to be vigilant and disciplined in following the minimum health standards set by the DOH,” it added.

OCTA Research is an independent interdisciplinary group composed of scientists mostly from the University of the Philippines with some contributors from the University of Santo Tomas and Providence College in the United States.

Earlier, the team advised both LGUs and the national government to work towards discouraging people from joining parties and gatherings this holiday, to avoid the possible spread of COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, the Department of Health has recorded 422,915 COVID-19 cases nationwide, of which 27,745 are considered active, while 386,955 have recovered. The death toll was at 8,215.

