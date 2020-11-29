CDN Digital, partners extend help to seniors

In these trying times, most people can’t help but feel hopeless in the midst of the global health crisis. There are those who brought their woes online chronicling their struggles with just about everything like health care, unemployment, food crisis, etc.

With our avowed mission of practicing journalism that builds communities, CDN Digital has committed and initiated an all-expense-paid executive check-up and early Christmas treats to deserving individuals. Benevolent organizations and enterprises who partnered with us in this cause are Hi-Precision Diagnostics, International Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPI), Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI), SM City Cebu, and Orange Brutus.

Recipients of the medical check-up were chosen from individuals who were once featured on CDN Digital and trended with our readers. Among the beneficiaries, Sover Cobrado and Faustina Serrano were selected for their immediate health care needs as a way of giving back for their exemplary deeds.

Sover Cobrado, 80 years old, an animal lover was spotted going the extra mile for stray cats and dogs in Mandaue City by making sure that his fur friends are well fed and taken care of in this post: https://inq.news/TataySover

Faustina Serrano, 87 years old, who lives in a makeshift home in Barangay Capitol Site, has an eye condition and a face wound that needs medical attention featured in the story: Netizen calling for help to aid homeless elderly woman with eye condition – https://inq.news/FaustinaSerrano

















Last November 25, 2020, exactly a month before Christmas, the beneficiaries were escorted by CDN Digital to the Hi-Precision Diagnostics Fuente Osmeña branch and underwent procedures for an executive check-up such as blood extraction for multiple tests, X-ray and ultrasound imaging, and Electrocardiogram (ECG).

IPI- International Pharmaceuticals Inc,. donated personal hygiene essentials for the beneficiaries which were personally handed over by Marilyn P. Heyrana, Corporate Branding and Communications Assistant Manager and Merry Fe Lisondra, Marketing Specialist.









RAFI – Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. and SM City Cebu provided groceries and gift certificates, respectively, which were officially handed over by CDN Digital Editor Brian Ochoa.







After the executive check-up, Tatay Sover and Nanay Faustina were treated to a hearty meal at Cebu’s First Favorite Orange Brutus.

Although not present during the day of the check-up, concerned citizens who were also key in the success of this project took part in coordinating with the recipients to make sure medical examination requirements were duly complied.

Gretel Eleazar, a member of Saving Strays Cebu, untiringly coordinated with the CDN Digital Team for Tatay Sover’s successful diagnostic check-up, personally going to the recipient’s residence to comply with test requirements. Saving Strays Cebu, a non-profit organization that shelters helpless animals, helped in CDN Digital’s discovery of Tatay’s concern for stray animals.

Hinabang sa Sugbo Donation Drive through its founder Leigh Ybañez, provided food and accommodation for Nanay Faustina to prepare her for the medical examination. Ybañez was doing a donation drive last July 4, 2020, when she chanced upon Nanay Faustina in Barangay Capitol Site. Concerned with Nanay Faustina’s living condition and her medical concerns, she brought her call for help online for the elderly.

Nanay Faustina, Tatay Sover, and their families expressed their gratitude to CDN Digital and its partners for extending help to them in times of need.

“Nagpasalamat ko nga gitagaan kog pinaskuhan. Nagpasalamat ko sa nagsponsor nako nga gitabangan ko sa pagcheck-up,” Nanay Faustina said.

“Salamat kaayo sa mga hinabang ninyo sa akong mama nga maluwas intawn sa among pagkapobre,” Mariano Serrano, son of Nanay Faustina, added.

“Sobra kadako ang akong pasalamat sa nagoffer sa ako nga magpacheck-up, unya naa pa juy gihatag na pinaskuhan. I’m thanking all of them for whatever things they have given me. Merry Christmas to all,” Tatay Sover said.

This initiative is part of CDN Digital and its partners’ commitment and corporate social responsibility (CSR) to serve the community.