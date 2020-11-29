Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dead at 85 — agent
By: Agence France Presse - Inquirer.net | November 29,2020 - 05:28 PM
LONDON — Dave Prowse, the British actor behind the menacing black mask of Star Wars villain Darth Vader, has died, his agent Thomas Bowington said Sunday.
“It’s with great sadness that we have to announce that our client Dave Prowse… passed away yesterday morning at the age of 85,” Bowington wrote on Facebook.
