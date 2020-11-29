Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dead at 85 — agent

By: Agence France Presse - Inquirer.net | November 29,2020 - 05:28 PM

(FILES) This file photo taken on April 27, 2013 during a Star Wars convention in Cusset, central France, shows David Prowse, the British actor behind the menacing black mask of Star Wars villain Darth Vader, who died aged 85 his agent said on November 29, 2020. (Photo by Thierry ZOCCOLAN / AFP)

LONDON — Dave Prowse, the British actor behind the menacing black mask of Star Wars villain Darth Vader, has died, his agent Thomas Bowington said Sunday.

“It’s with great sadness that we have to announce that our client Dave Prowse… passed away yesterday morning at the age of 85,” Bowington wrote on Facebook.

/MUF

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.