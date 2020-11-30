Alegado orders ‘no parking’ policy at Consolacion public market starting Dec. 1

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–Parking will no longer be allowed within the immediate premise of the public market in Consolacion town starting on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

The measure is meant to ensure public safety and compliance with health protocols during the holiday season.

On November 18, Mayor Joannes Alegado issued a memorandum informing the 21 barangays in this northern Cebu town of the “No Parking Policy at [the] Consolacion Public Market in Lieu of the Holiday Season.”

“Sugdan nato sa December unya hangtud-hangtud pa gyud ni. We try to feel sa panahon kay kung makaayo sa sulod sa merkado, why not ato i maintain kay sa tan-aw nako nindot man nga systema,” Alegado said in an interview that was posted on the town’s Facebook page.

(We will start in December and eventually continue its implementation in the coming months. We will have to observe this because if we find that is a good setup then I do not see any reason why this kind of system should not be allowed to continue.)

With the implementation of the new policy, vehicles will now have to park at the nearby Sta. Lucia Square and at the terminal that is located at back of pubic market.

Delivery trucks will only be allowed entry at the market premise to unload goods while shoppers, who own private vehicles, will be allowed dropoff at the public market’s main entrance.

“We will have to be strict about it because we want order man kaha so mao ni. We want to implement orderliness in our market unya in our own place. So, I hope everyone would understand that and everyone would cooperate. This is for your own good, out own good and everybody’s own good.”

