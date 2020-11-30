Less than 300 active cases left in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City’s number of active coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases is now below the 300-mark.

This developed after the city, from November 22 to November 28, reported more recoveries than new confirmed cases of the infection.

Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), compiled by CDN Digital, showed that Cebu City logged a total of 109 recoveries in one week.

It was higher compared to the 84 new cases made within the same period. The city also recorded three new COVID-19-related deaths from November 22 to November 28.

In the past two weeks, a spike was noted in the number of new COVID-19 patients reported in Cebu City, which prompted local officials to revive several stricter quarantine restrictions and health protocols.

As of November 29, DOH-7 reported that only 283 active cases remained in the city. Active cases refer to patients still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

DOH-7’s data showed that the city’s total confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 10,645 as of November 29 – with 9,677 recoveries and 685 mortalities.

Despite these developments, local officials continue to remind constituents here to always follow health protocols and observe minimum health standards such as wearing facemasks and frequent handwashing.

The city has been placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the most relaxed form of community quarantine, since September.

