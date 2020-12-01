CCTO impounds over 11K vehicles in November

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Most of the Cebuano motorists may have already learned their lessons.

This after the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) reported a drop of more than 2,000 violations in November as compared to the month of October.

CCTO said they issued citation tickets and impound a total of 11,661 vehicles last month as compared to the 14,544 that they impounded in October.

Vehicles that were impounded in November included 655 motorcycles, 37 four-wheel trucks, 14 trucks, eight trailers, three taxi units, two trisikads, and one bus.

These vehicles were impounded during their implementation of road clearing operations in the different parts of Cebu City.

/bmjo