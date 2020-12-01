Central Visayas has new police director

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas has a new police chief.

Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo was installed as the new director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) during a ceremony in Camp Sergio Osmeña, Cebu City on December 1, 2020.

Montejo, the former director of Quezon City Police District, replaced former PRO-7 director, Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, who will be promoted to “a higher rank”.

Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar, Deputy Chief for Administration of the Philippine National Police (PNP), presided over the turnover ceremony on December 1.

Ferro was appointed as PRO-7 director last February 6, 2020.

His departure from the regional office came two weeks after newly installed PNP chief, Police General Debold Sinas, announced that there could be revamps within the police ranks under his leadership.

During his term as PRO-7 director, Ferro was named as an adopted son of Cebu City when the city government commended his efforts in leading the government’s anti-criminality initiatives as well as enforcing minimum health standards versus the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak here. /rcg