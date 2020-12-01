Mandaue drivers crowd TEAM office to get clearance

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — More than 60 Traditional Public Utility Jeepney (TPUJ) drivers and operators flocked to the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) office on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, to get a TEAM clearance.

Arnold Malig-on, TEAM operations chief, said that it was the first time that there were that many jeepney drivers who went to their office to get a TEAM clearance.

A TEAM clearance will enable the drivers to be endorsed to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Task Force to undergo free swab testing.

Those who will test negative for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) will then proceed to the one-stop-shop where the final test and inspection of their vehicles will be done.

Francisco Allosada, a jeepney driver for 12 years hoped that he will pass the test and inspection so that he could go back to driving again.

“Dako kaayo gyud og kalipay kung makabalik kay walo nami ka buwan wala ka biyahe, walay panginabuhian, ” said Allosada.

Meanwhile, for the second time, the one-stop-shop for the issuance of a special permit to operate was moved again to the second week of December.

The one-stop-shop was originally scheduled to open from November 18 and 19, 2020, but was moved to December 1 to 4, 2020, and then to next week at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

This is because only a few drivers and operators have gone to the TEAM office the past days.

“Amo pang tan-awon ang gidaghanon, pero next week among gitinguha nga magsugod ang one-stop-shop,” said Malig-on./rcg