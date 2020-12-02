DOH-7 discourages kissing the hand of elders during Christmas

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) is discouraging the public from kissing the hand of elders and hugging their relatives during the celebration of Christmas on December 25.

This is to avoid further spreading the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, the spokesperson of DOH-7, also told CDN Digital that they also discourage family gatherings this Christmas season, especially if they have minors and senior citizens in their residences.

“Pero if dili gyud malikayan, make sure lang nga negative ka sa virus ug na-quarantine ka,” Loreche said.

Loreche also advised the public to avoid indoor Christmas gatherings and if they can, to gather for Noche Buena outdoors to lessen the risk of contracting the virus.

She also urged the public to always comply with the health and safety protocols, especially to those who will be attending the Misa de Gallo that will start on December 16.

If they received Christmas gifts, Loreche advised recipients to disinfect them first before opening. Cash gives should also be disinfected for they can be a carrier of the virus.

She added that if they want to give Christmas presents, the more preferable way would be to send cash through digital platforms such as GCash, Paymaya, among others./rcg