Cebu City Jeepney Task Force inclined to allow entry of jeepneys from other LGUs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Jeepney Task Force is looking into the possibility of allowing the entry of jeepneys from other local government units (LGUs) now that the city’s jeepneys have slowly returned to the streets.

Councilor James Cuenco, the head of the task force, said that the low turn-out of the Balik Pasada program in the city, with less than 200 jeepneys on the streets, means the city is still in need of more public transportation.

The additional jeepneys coming from other LGUs would help augment public transportation, especially in the border areas since most inter-LGU jeepney routes end near the borders before turning back, Cuenco said.

“At this point, we can say we are 80 percent inclined to allow the LGUs, but the final decision will still be on the mayor,” said Cuenco.

The councilor will be sending his official recommendations to Mayor Edgardo Labella on Monday, December 7, 2020, regarding the entry of inter-LGU jeepneys.

Cuenco added that all jeepneys entering Cebu City will have to follow the guidelines of the city when it comes to social distancing, placing of plastic barriers, and other health protocols.

Meanwhile, the task force reports a growing interest among city jeepney operators to ply the streets again following the successful roll-out of 168 PUJs in the last week of November 2020.

Although only 168 jeepneys have been successfully deployed to the streets, or a meager 12 percent of their target 1,355 jeepneys, the response from the public has been good so far.

The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the city remained low so far and the operating jeepneys remain compliant with the health and traffic protocols.

These satisfying results for the past week and a half have encouraged many jeepney operators to seek a permit to ply the streets again.

With this, the Jeepney Task Force has coordinated with the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) to accept applicants seeking inspection or the issuance of permits.

“Many of the jeepney operators are coming to us telling us that they want to apply. That is good, we are still accepting applications although they will have to go to the different agencies themselves. We will no longer hold a one-stop-shop,” said Cuenco.

Only certain routes will be allowed to apply including those from Barangay Guadalupe, Lahug, Bulacao, Talamban, Mambaling, Labangon, Inayawan, and Basak

The task force is still mulling opening more routes from other areas like Opra, Kalunasan, and Urgello should there be a demand for these routes.

For now, the priority of the task force is to roll out the target number of jeepneys for the areas with the most workers.

Cuenco hopes the jeepney operators will apply and ply the streets again. /rcg