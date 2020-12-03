Probers told: Dig deeper into fatal shooting of cop in Toledo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The top police official in Central Visayas has ordered investigators here to dig deeper and shed light on the killing in broad daylight of a police officer in Toledo City.

Police Brigadier General Robert Montejo, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said he has instructed the provincial police to not only deepen their probe but also start doing background checks on the victim who was identified as Police Staff Sergeant Gerfil Geolina.

“We have received reports from the police (in Toledo City), and we have already tasked the provincial director to ensure that this case will be properly investigated,” said Montejo in Cebuano.

Initial reports from the Toledo City Police Station showed that Geolina was shot dead by still unidentified assailants around 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 3 along the highway at Barangay Dumlog.

Police said Geolina was declared dead on the spot by responders from the city’s disaster and rescue unit.

Geolina, a resident in Barangay Das, Toledo City, was assigned to Asturias town in northwestern Cebu.

Citing accounts from witnesses, investigators said the suspects fled from the scene onboard a motorcycle and heading towards the direction of Barangay Sangi.

The motive behind Geolina’s killing was still being determined as of this posting, they added.

Toledo City is a third-class city located approximately 48 kilometers west of Cebu City. /dbs