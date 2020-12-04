Palace: Workshops, seminars now allowed at 30% capacity in GCQ areas

“The above-mentioned events must be held in venues in areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) and will be permitted up to 30 percent venue capacity,” Roque said.

“Venues include restaurants, in general; restaurants attached to hotels; ballrooms and function halls within hotels; venues within hotel premises; and mall atria,” he added.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases directed the Department of Tourism and Department of Trade and Industry to issue the necessary guidelines.

gsg