Palace: Workshops, seminars now allowed at 30% capacity in GCQ areas
MANILA, Philippines — The government’s COVID-19 task force has allowed the conduct of workshops, trainings, seminars, and the like at 30 percent venue capacity in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ), Malacañang said Friday.
In a statement, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said other events allowed are congresses, conferences, board meetings, colloquia, conclaves, symposia, and consumer trade shows.
“The above-mentioned events must be held in venues in areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) and will be permitted up to 30 percent venue capacity,” Roque said.
“Venues include restaurants, in general; restaurants attached to hotels; ballrooms and function halls within hotels; venues within hotel premises; and mall atria,” he added.
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases directed the Department of Tourism and Department of Trade and Industry to issue the necessary guidelines.
