Christmas Gift Ideas: Something Green

The holiday season is just around the corner. That only means that there are only a few days left to look for the perfect Christmas presents for your friends and loved ones.

So if you have a relative or a friend with a personal preference for the color of nature, finding a suitable holiday gift will be a relatively easy task. Here are a few of the great gift ideas for people who love the color green!

Luggage Organizer

With the current travel restrictions, one might not be traveling just yet. But having a luggage organizer as a Christmas present will surely come in handy for future trips. This gift will allow you to fit more clothes into your luggage, keep things organized and easy to find in your bag.

Scent Spray

When looking for a Christmas present that is both personal and luxurious, you can never go wrong with fragrance. It makes the receiver feel special and appreciated as it can mean that the giver has thought long and hard in choosing the scent. That’s why it’s considered one of the most thoughtful gifts to give this Christmas.

Wireless Earbuds

Wireless earbuds are a practical gift for everyone who uses gadgets frequently. They are easy to use, easy to carry, and with it, you can enjoy the feeling of freedom that comes with listening to something away from your mobile or laptop. Say goodbye to the tangle of wires brought by normal earphones.

Gelatos Set

This Faber Castell Mix and Match Gelatos Set is perfect for friends and relatives who are into art. This item is for easy on-the-go use and can be used for painting, stamping, or spraying. It’s a must-have for every artist as it offers a creamy texture and vibrant color, blends smoothly with or without water, and works on just about anything like paper, canvas, wood, and textile.

Hydro flask

Hydro Flasks are a great gift to give your friends or family members because of its many uses. It can help keep your beverages at their ideal temperature for hours and can help you stay hydrated and refreshed at any time of the day.

Foldable Cushion

This foldable cushion might seem to scream “Hulk Smash!” in its appearance, but contrary to what it looks like, it offers the gift of comfort that people can’t say no to. As everyone uses and needs a pillow, there will be no danger for this gift to be left unused. It can also help your receiver to have quality sleep and comfort every night.

Mini Lamp

This Mina Mini LED Light is an adorable little LED lamp that fits into the palm of your hand and provides up to six hours of battery life. With its original design and warm light, it will create a cozy atmosphere in your home.

It can be used as a night light by your bed or as a candle on your dinner table to surprise and delight your guests. /rcg