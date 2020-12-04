Coastal clean-up drive for 13 areas in Cebu City starts at dawn on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Coastal Management Task Force (CMTF) will be conducting another clean-up drive in seven major coastal and river mouth areas in Cebu City on Saturday, December 5, 2020 dawn.

The task force has set up 13 major areas for the clean up where volunteers from the private sector and the barangays will be removing accumulated trash.

Reymar Hijara, the subcommittee chairperson for the CMTF, said that at least 2,254 individuals have registered to join the cleanup drives in the various stations.

The teams will focus their efforts at the Mahiga and Tejero Creeks including the Tejero Bridge; the mouth of the Guadalupe River, along the coastal areas of Pasil, Mambaling, and the South Road Properties (SRP); and the river systems passing through Sawang Calero and Colon Street.

Hijara added that a group of divers has volunteered to help in the coastal clean-up. The diving team will be deployed at the sea surrounding the Pasil to SRP to collect submerged trash.

Certain areas like the Pasil Fish Market will be supplemented with heavy equipment as the area is overrun with trash, which will make it difficult for the volunteers to clear out.

“Grabe naman ang basura ana nga area so kailangan gyod ang heavy equipment. (The garbage in the area is thick so it needs heavy equipment),” said Hijara.

Although the task force is not expecting all volunteers to attend the clean-up on Saturday, each area will be properly marshaled for the implementation of health protocols.

The volunteers are asked to wear face masks and face shields, as well as bring their own gloves for the clean-up drive. Social and physical distancing must be observed at all times.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama, the chairperson of the task force, said that the clean-up drive is an offering to God and a reminder to the residents that everyone is a steward of the environment.

Although only a few people can join the actual clean up in the coastal areas, the vice mayor urged the residents to take the time to clean up their own areas and canals at home as well. /rcg