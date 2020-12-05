Team Lakay intensifies health protocols after cornerman tests positive

MANILA, Philippines—Team Lakay suffered a major setback this past week when one of its coaches tested positive for COVID-19 and this prompted a change of health protocols for the fighters and members of the esteemed gym.

Danny Kingad was the fighter most affected by the health breach as he and head coach Mark Sangiao were set to fly to Singapore for ONE: Big Bang the day following the confirmed case.

Kingad said that the coach who tested positive is already under quarantine at his home and that Sangiao assured them that their Lakay brother is fine.

“When I asked coach Mark how our cornerman is doing he told us that he was okay and that he’s already self-isolating,” said Kingad in a Zoom interview. “He’s not experiencing any symptoms and he’s waiting for the 14-day quarantine to be over while he’s staying at home.”

Kingad added that on top of the existing quarantine protocols put in place in Benguet, Team Lakay is also observing its own health measures and the fighters themselves are taking it personally.

Team Lakay implements a group system in the gym to avoid overcrowding and the fighters have ramped up their own hygiene routines.

“Of course there’s that slight anxiety so we just disinfect better and more frequently,” said Kingad.

With one of the cornermen testing positive, Kingad’s fight against Kairat Akhmetov was canceled but the no.2 flyweight contender is looking at the brighter side of things instead of sulking away in a corner.

“Even though my fight was canceled, my plan is to continue going to the gym and strengthen my body,” said Kingad.