Ahong’s Report: No new cases in Lapu-Lapu City in 9 days

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | December 05,2020 - 10:10 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Oponganons have something to be thankful for.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said his city did not log any new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last nine days.

He issued the announcement Friday night, December 4, after he received the result of the laboratory test of over a hundred city residents who were made to undergo COVID-19 testing.

“Usa na pod ka dakong kalampusan ang atong nakab-ot karon ug kana tungod sa inyung makanunayong kooperasyon sa atong mga balaod,” he said.

(This is another achievement of the city government which resulted from your constant cooperation and compliance with existing laws.)

At the same time, Chan is asking his constituents not to be complacent.

“Excited nako nga mabalik sa normal ang tanan,” he said.

(I am already excited for everything to return to normal.)