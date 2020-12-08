DepEd sets Dec. 12 as last day of first quarter in public schools

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has set Dec. 12 as the last day of classes for the first quarter of the school year in public schools.

In a Facebook post on Monday, DepEd said kindergarten to grade 12 public school students nationwide would have their holiday break from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3, 2021.

Classes will resume on Jan. 4.

Meanwhile, the in-service training will be held from Dec. 14 to Dec. 19.

Classes started last Oct. 5 this year, and there were conducted online, through TV and radio, or through the use of printed modules. /atm