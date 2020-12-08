Palma on Feast of Immaculate Concepcion: Pray for pandemic to end

CEBU CITY, Philippine — Cebuanos can survive, they can revive

This was the homily of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma for the pontifical Mass for the Feast of the Our Lady of Immaculate Concepcion on December 8, 2020.

The Archbishop related the struggles of the faithful amid the pandemic to the struggle that the Virgin Mother went through when she accepted the mission to be the Mother of the Savior.

Palma said that as the world continues to find a vaccine for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the faithful has to continue praying to the Heavenly Father and the Lord Jesus Christ that the disease would slowly dissipate.

“We can survive, and after that we can revive ang atong komunidad. Matod pa ni Pope Francis, if deep in our hearts because of our faith, kining atong pagtuo, magbunga og panaghiusa, panagtinabangay. Kini atong pagtuo nga nagdala og gugma sa kada tagsa, then let us believe even with the pandemic, we know we will have discovered the antidote,” said Palma in his homily.

The prelate challenged the faithful to be strong amid the health crisis and assured them that despite the sinfulness of mankind, the love of God would conquer sin.

On the feast of the birth of the Virgin Mary, Palma reminds the faithful that sin is only temporary and people can change their ways and repent through faith.

The faithful should ask the intercession of the Blessed Mother as “anyone who seeks the Mother’s intercession will not be left unaided.”

Praying and taking care of oneself by following the health protocols would be essential to surviving the pandemic.

The archbishop said he is thankful that people are now allowed to go to church and attend Masses albeit with continuous restrictions on capacity.

He noted that the crowd for the Pontifical Mass was the biggest he has seen since the start of the pandemic, as Churches are now allowed up to 50 percent capacity and the faithful maintaining social distancing.

This goes to show the hunger for the Cebuano faithful for the Word and the Grace of God through liturgical celebrations, Palma said.

As Christmas approaches, Palma urged the faithful to strengthen their faith and keep the hope alive that the nation would find the light amid the struggles of the pandemic and eventually come out stronger than before. /rcg