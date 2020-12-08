30 displaced workers in Lapu receive free bikes from DOLE-7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – Some 30 displaced workers in Lapu-Lapu City received bicycles from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-7 on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

This is under the Free Bisikleta (FreeBis) program of the agency, in line with DOLE’s 87th founding anniversary.

The bicycles come with a helmet, reflectorize vest, raincoat, and a cellular phone with a P2,400 load for a total worth of P20,000.

DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton said that the beneficiaries were displaced workers, whose companies were greatly affected by the impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

These displaced workers have also undergone bread and pastry training in coordination with the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) in the city.

“Kasi displaced sila. Ngayon na-training sila, paano sila mag-market? So ngayon because of the biskleta, may 30 silang trainees, yun na ang aming na-choose. Kasi may product na sila na bread and pastries,” Siaton said.

Aside from this, the beneficiaries were also registered in Grab for its food delivery platform. They also receive insulated bags and a shirt from Grab.

“But then we think of another means how do we move forward pa rin. Naghanap kami ng partner, nakahanap kami ng Grab,” she added.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who also attended the program, promised the beneficiaries that he will be providing P10,000 as capital for their livelihood.

“Ang atoang siyudad mohatag sab nila ug capital para sa ilang pang-negosyo. Actually, daghan man ug purpose ang ilang kagamitan niini, pwede man silang orderan pinaagi sa online nga sila’y mo-deliver. At the same time, we will provide the capital of these first 30 beneficiaries,” Chan said.

Chan also plans to establish a vulcanizing shop that will fix flat tires for free.

During the activity, Chan also distributed P1,000 to the beneficiaries as a Christmas gift./rcg