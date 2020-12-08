Displaced workers urged: Get in touch with PESO for job vacancies

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – The Lapu-Lapu City Government has continued to urge displaced workers to register at the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) for its work facilitation program.

Public Employment Service Office (PESO) head Kim Francisco. CDN Digital photo | Futch Anthony Inso

According to Kim Francisco, PESO head, that based on their record, there are more than 4,000 workers in the city who have been displaced or retrenched due to the negative impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“I urge them to visit and register at our office so that we can prioritize them whenever there are job vacancies,” Francisco said.

Franciso revealed that they have already registered more than 1,000 displaced workers in their work facilitation program, wherein the majority of them are from the Mactan Express Processing Zone (MEPZ).

“Timing sad nga naa’y garments nga company diha sa MEPZ nga nag-need ug 600 ka mga trabahante, hilabi na alang niadtong dunay experience sa tahi,” he added.

He said that they have already endorsed around 200 individuals with 90% of them already hired and will start working within this month./rcg