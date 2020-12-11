Taft Properties gives glimpse of Soltana Nature Residence’s Tower Two

In these times of uncertainty, Taft Properties has taken the reins to make sure that the Christmas spirit is not lost.

Last December 5, 2020, Taft Properties lit up its giant Christmas tree at the Soltana Nature Residences in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Its giant tree was adorned with fiber optic lights with a giant snowflake at the top.

The tree-lighting ceremony also gave the guest a preview of Soltana Nature Residence’s Tower Two, a residential tower with commercial and office buildings topped.

Tower Two sits at a 5.7-hectare development by Taft Properties that will have eight residential towers once completed. With about 65 percent of the development’s total area set aside for open spaces, it will have a structure for central amenities, including a commercial zone and building.

According to Taft Properties Chief Operating Officer Myra Lynn Gilig, while the strict implementation of the cities quarantine measure forced people indoors, the team discovered that there are many things which can be done inside the comforts of your home.

“We have learned to bake, do gardening, homeschooled our children, and even do business,” Gilig said.

With its units bigger than the typical condo, Soltana captures the essence of its theme, which is “Comforts of Christmas,” doing things inside our home while creating new fond memories with the family.

Soltana’s Tower Two will center to the needs of the market, catering to a wide range of homeowners, from those who love nature, to active retirees, entrepreneurs and other investors.

Located in Barangay Marigondon, its prime location gives it easy access to resorts and beaches, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway once it is completed.

The event ended with a fireworks display and was attended by the city mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and his wife, Cindi.

/bmjo