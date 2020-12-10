Samsam Gullas proud of Talisaynon RR Pogoy’s efforts in PBA PH Cup Finals

Mandaue City, Cebu—Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas praised the efforts of Talisaynon Roger Pogoy in the recent PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

Although Pogoy’s TNT Tropang Giga lost to the Ginebra San Miguel Gin Kings, Gullas still applauded the efforts of the Cebuano cager.

“Wala tuod [sila] mudaog, pero gipakita ni RR Pogoy sa tibuok Pilipinas ang talento sa isa ka Talisaynon,” Gullas said in a Facebook post shortly after the Kings defeated the Tropang Giga, 82-78, in Game 5 of the Finals on Wednesday night, December 9, 2020.

(Even if they didn’t win, RR Pogoy showcased to the entire country the talent of a Talisaynon.)

Ginebra wrapped up the series, 4-1, to bag its 13th franchise title and first all-Filipino crown in 13 years.

Pogoy, despite all the adversities, led the undermanned Tropang Giga with 23 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 44 minutes of action in Game 5.

“Gipakita nimo ang fighting spirit sa isa ka Talisaynon. Even in trials, adversities and injury, ni excel ghapon,” Gullas added.

(You showed the fighting spirit of a Talisaynon. Even in trials, adversities, and injury, you still excelled.)

Pogoy averaged 19.8 points 5.6 rebounds 2.6 assists in the competition. He led TNT with 18 points in an 88-67 win in Game 3, which is the only game they won against the Kings in this series.

“Shoutout nimo RR. We are proud of you regardless,” Gullas said.

(A shoutout to you RR. We are proud of you regardless.)