It’s first come first served for Misa de Gallo entry in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Archdiocese of Cebu reminds the faithful who will be attending the Misa de Gallo that entry to the churches will be on a first come first served basis.

Reverend Father Japeth Geonzon, the vice-chairperson of the Committee on Worship, said that all parishes have been instructed to strictly implement the 50 percent capacity.

The parishes will have to prioritize the interior portions of the church, and once this is filled, the rest of the parishioners may stay outside.

However, once the parking lot and exterior portions are being filled at 50 percent capacity, the gates will be closed so that no more parishioners can enter.

“Among hangyo sa mga parokya ug parokyano nga mosunod lang ta sa physical distancing ug health protocols,” said Geonzon.

The reverend said that for the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, markers will be visible on the parking lot grounds for the people to follow.

The monoblock chairs will also be arranged with proper distancing.

During the Simbang Gabi and Misa de Gallo schedules from December 15 to 24, 2020, the Cathedral will not allow parking inside the grounds to allow more space for people.

Parishioners are encouraged to bring their own umbrellas in case it rains.

LED screens will also be set-up on the exterior grounds so the public can see the Mass happening inside.

There will be a Simbang Gabi Mass at 6:00 pm starting December 15 from Mondays to Fridays, while the Simbang Gabi Mass on weekends will be at 5:30 p.m.

The actual Misa de Gallo is at 4:30 a.m. only for the Cathedral.

Parishioners are also urged to coordinate with their respective parishes for the schedules of their Simbang Gabi and Misa de Gallo masses.

The reverend hopes that the Misa de Gallo will go smoothly and people will be compliant with standard health protocols. /rcg