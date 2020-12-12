Active cases in CV down to 691

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of active coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Central Visayas went down below the 700-mark as of Friday, December 11, 2020.

This after the Department of Health in the region (DOH-7), in its latest COVID-19 bulletin, reported more patients who recovered from the infection than newly infected ones.

DOH-7 logged 125 additional recoveries on December 11 at the same time recording only 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the active cases down to 691.

Active cases refer to patients still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The bulk of Friday’s recoveries came from Negros Oriental with 43. It was followed by Lapu-Lapu City with 29; Cebu province with 25, and Bohol province with 20.

Mandaue City also managed to report eight additional recovered patients on the same day. Only Cebu City and Siquijor reported zero recoveries, data from DOH-7 showed.

The regional health office tested 2,031 swab samples on Friday, and 13 came out positive for the virus.

Seven of these came from Cebu province while the others were from Cebu City with four, and one each in the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue.

All provinces in Central Visayas have been placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the most relaxed form of community quarantine, and is expected to last until December 31, 2020. /dbs