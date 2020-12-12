Mandaue gov’t workers to get bonus before Dec. 24

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Hall employees will receive their Christmas bonus before December 24.

This is on top of the 13th month pay mandatory by law given to all employees of both public and private establishments.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said that all regular employees would receive a Christmas bonus equivalent to their one month’s salary as this had been included in the city’s appropriation ordinance.

“(We) Will give bonuses as mandated by law, sa ordinansa, para pod sa ato’ng mga pamilya labi na ning government offices pod nagpadayun gihapon ang trabaho bisan pandemic,” said Ibañez.

(We will give bonus as mandated by law through an ordinance for our families especially those in the government offices who have continued to work despite the pandemic.)

Meanwhile, Ibañez said that many of the city’s senior citizens have already received their financial assistance worth P4,000.

The house-to-house distribution of the cash assistance has started last December 7 and will last until December 18.

There are 22,856 registered senior citizens from all 27 barangays in the city./dbs