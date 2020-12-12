CCPO: No need for social distancing-sticks in Misa de Gallo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Law enforcers in Cebu City are urging churches here assigned to hold Misa de Gallo (dawn Masses) to strictly enforce distancing protocols.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) announced that they would not be arming themselves with meter-long sticks to ensure that physical distancing in churches would be followed.

However, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, CCPO deputy director for operations, said they would be on full-alert status as early as December 15 or the eve of the first day of Misa de Gallo.

“There’s no need for us to bring sticks as long as churches here, and their security group will be placing markers to guide attendees. But we will be on full-alert status the day before the Masses will take place,” Parilla said in Cebuano.

In Metro Manila, police forces there warned the public to think twice before violating distancing protocols.

The Joint Task Force COVID Shield will deploy stick-wielding officers in “social distancing patrols” to make sure people stay a good distance from each other, in compliance with regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The deployment of social distancing patrols was a directive from Philippine National Police Chief, Gen. Debold Sinas.

The national government has left it to local governments’ discretion whether or not they will allow Misa de Gallo this year amid threats of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Edgardo Labella, for his part, gave the go-signal but under several conditions which included limiting the conduct of Dawn Masses in parish churches only.

The city government also prohibited the entry of senior citizens; whose ages are 65 years old and above; and minors, whose ages are 15 years old and below; pregnant women; and people with co-morbidities.

Churches are also told to cap the number of attendees up to a maximum of 50 percent of their capacity.

Parilla said they were now assessing their deployment plans, particularly on how many personnel would be needed to secure churches in the city that would hold Misa de Gallo.

“We have already identified the churches which will be holding Misa de Gallo and as of now, we’re doing augmentation preparations,” said Parilla. /dbs