Japan surpasses 3,000 daily new coronavirus cases for first time

By: Reuters December 13,2020 - 09:35 AM

Pedestrians wearing protective masks stand at a crosswalk amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO—Japan saw more than 3,000 new infections of the novel coronavirus for the first time in one day on Saturday, public broadcaster NHK reported, as the number of cases continues to rise in the winter.

A total of 3,041 people were newly infected, NHK said. Tokyo, Japan’s capital and largest city, on Saturday confirmed 621 new cases.

While Japan has not seen anywhere near the kind of massive outbreaks that have hit the United States and parts of Europe, infections have worsened as winter has set in, particularly in regions such as the northern island of Hokkaido.

So far, some 2,588 people have died in Japan from the coronavirus.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.