LOOK: Photos of churches around Metro Cebu during first day of Misa de Gallo 2020

Cebu City, Philippines–The Catholic faithful flocked to churches holding dawn masses (Misa de Gallo) here on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak, the city council’s chairperson for the committee on disaster risk reduction, said that all 35 churches in the city drew at least a thousand individuals each, with the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral and the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño drawing the most crowd up to more than 3,000, on the first day.

Photos circulated online of other churches around the metro filled with people, such as the Sto. Tomas de Villanueva church in Pardo, Cebu City, and the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City.

Councilor Joel Garganera, head of the city’s EOC, said the city government will be conducting a meeting with law enforcers and church officials on Wednesday to discuss, among others, improvement in the enforcement of health protocols.

Garganera told reporters that based on their initial observations, crowd gathering outside churches is a primary concern.

Here are the photos from the first day of the nine-day Misa de Gallo: