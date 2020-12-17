Rent.ph offers free online program to become a Certified Rent Manager

Rent.ph, a nationwide listing for rental properties and property-related services for lessees, lessors, property managers, agents and real estate owners, will be offering a free course on becoming a rent manager in the country on December 21, 2020 through an online webinar.

Under the umbrella of Filipino Homes, the largest comprehensive real estate solutions portal in the Philippines, Rent.ph’s Rent Manager Program aims to continuously create rental opportunities amid the pandemic and the new normal.

With Rent.ph’s mission to bridge the gap between owners and renters while making the rental process shorter, more professionalized, personalized and transparent for both lessees and lessors, the program is seen to be beneficial for both property owners and individuals looking for properties to lease.

The special course will be taught by RNB Property Management founder Raynald Bamba, who is currently based in Manila. He will be sharing his 30 years of expertise in the property management industry in an hour and a half lecture with three modules.

The program is a peek into the world of Property Management and the course will specifically dive into Property Rental Management and the various aspects of running a rental property as a Rent Manager.

To learn more about this program and how you can sign up for free, check out their website here http://www.rentmanager.ph/… or visit their website www.rent.ph

The attendees and students will learn to oversee real estate properties on behalf of owners with the primary goal to maintain the property’s value and make sure it generates income.

The Rent Manager Program will also give the attendees the complete understanding of the foundations of Property Rental Management from rental process, importance of preventive maintenance to housing laws and how those laws affect the management of the property and more.

Each graduate of the program will be given a certificate as Rent Manager, which is a registered trademark under the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) of the Philippines complied and filed by Rent.ph.

According to Filipino Homes CEO and Founder Anthony Leuterio, this course will not only create more opportunities for Filipinos in the real estate industry but will also make the job of real estate agents easier.

“A Rent Manager’s job is very tedious, through this special course agents will have additional knowledge with the right training and make the process for managing properties easier and better,” he added.

